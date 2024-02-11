Riccardo Calafiori is one of the players Juventus is following closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender has been one of the finest players in Serie A this term, and he is one of many impressive stars in the Bologna team.

Their contributions have made their team stronger than it was last term, and they are campaigning to finish the term in the European places.

Juve has been following him and he has featured highly on their list of summer targets.

Last summer, the Bianconeri did not spend as much as they needed to sell to balance their books, but the end of this season is expected to be much better and different.

Juve wants Calafiori, and Bologna is a selling club, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals if they qualify for Europe this term, they will not sell the defender.

He is just 21 and may not necessarily push to leave the club in the summer.

Juve FC Says

At 21, Calafiori has enough time to reach his full potential, so it might be a good idea for us to allow him to spend one more season on the books of Bologna before he moves to Turin.