Why Juventus might opt against maintaining Morata for next season

Since making a name for himself at a young age, Alvaro Morata has been on the move constantly. The striker rose within the academy of Real Madrid, before joining Juventus for the first time in 2014.

Following two impressive seasons, Los Merengues decided the exercise their buy-back option, only to sell the player once again, this time to Chelsea.

But after two underwhelming stints between West London and Atletico Madrid, Morata was ecstatic to rejoin the Old Lady one again in 2020.

The 28-year-old plays his best football while in Turin, but his future at the Italian club remains uncertain. Juventus paid 10 million euros for an initial loan deal, and renewed it for another season at the same cost.

However, by the end of the current campaign, Atletico will be asking for 35 million euros to collect 55 millions in total, otherwise the Spaniard’s time at the Allianz Stadium could end once again.

According to Calciomercato, the Bianconeri could find themselves forced to relinquish their striker in order to maintain other players.

By the end of the season, Juventus will be obligated to buy Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and even Moise Kean.

On the other hand, the Old Lady won’t be contractually forced to buy Morata, as the deal grants the Italian club the right to buy the player.

It remains to be seen if Atletico would be willing to lower the price, because it would very difficult for Juventus to purchase Morata for such figure alongside the other players mentioned above, especially amidst the current financial crisis.