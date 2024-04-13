Weston McKennie has appeared to be reborn this season, and sorting out the American’s future has become a priority.

McKennie has been one of the standout players at Juve this season, despite being on the verge of leaving them in the summer.

The American spent the second half of last season on loan at Leeds United after falling out of favour at the Allianz Stadium.

Upon his return to Juventus, he was transfer-listed as the club sought to clear out the deadwood from their squad.

However, McKennie impressed during pre-season and reclaimed his place in the team.

He is now a regular starter for Juventus, attracting interest from several clubs.

Despite this interest, Juventus is keen to retain McKennie and is seeking to extend his contract for a longer term.

His current deal expires in 2025, and Juventus is eager for him to remain, but negotiations have yet to yield an agreement.

A report from Football Italia suggests that if McKennie does not extend his contract soon, he will be sold in the summer.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is enjoying a rebirth, but if he won’t extend his contract soon, we have to offload him.