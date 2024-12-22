While signing a new defender remains the club’s main objective for January, Juventus are also monitoring several profiles in attack, and one of them is reportedly Patrick Schick.

The 28-year-old had gained fame during his early-career stint at Sampdoria, prompting the Bianoneri to swoop for his services in 2017. But while the agreement was all sealed and done, the striker failed a medical test under curious circumstances, so the operation collapsed.

The Czech ended up signing for Roma, but found little success in the Italian capital, so he’s been playing his football at Bayer Leverkusen since 2020.

In recent years, Schick has been playing second fiddle for Victor Boniface who is the favorite for the centre-forward role on Xabi Alonso’s pecking order. But with the Nigerian out of action, the former Sampdoria man has certainly rose the plate, and has been remarkably clinical in front of goal.

On Saturday, he scored four goals as the German champions went on to beat Freiburg 5-1. He has now taken his seasonal tally to 13 goals from 20 appearances.

But while his numbers are certainly impressive, Sky Sport Germany (via JuventusNews24) believes it might not be enough to guarantee a starting role once Boniface returns from injury. Therefore, the source claims that the Czech international and his entourage have been reflecting on a change of scenery in January.

Therefore, this could be the right opportunity for the striker to finally fulfill his destiny and seal a move to Juventus, the one that didn’t materialize seven years ago.

The Bianconeri have been exclusively relying on Dusan Vlahovic upfront, while Arkadiusz Milik continues to struggle with a knee injury. But while the club is hoping to rely on the Polish striker by January, another delay in the recovery would certainly encourage them to bring a new attacker to the fold.