Juventus is among the clubs expressing interest in acquiring Randal Kolo Muani during the next transfer window. The French attacker, currently at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is reportedly seeking a move away from the club due to limited opportunities to showcase his talents.

Kolo Muani has struggled for playing time since his high-profile transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, and with the January transfer window approaching rapidly, several clubs are considering a move for him. According to TuttoJuve, many suitors are exploring the possibility of taking him on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Juventus is keen to secure his services but faces stiff competition in the race for his signature.

Despite Juventus having engaged in discussions with Muani’s representatives and PSG, the report suggests that Premier League clubs currently lead the race. This places the Bianconeri in a difficult position, as their chances of signing the 2022 World Cup finalist appear slim.

If Juventus fails to land Muani, their focus could shift to other targets. One name under consideration is Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch forward at Manchester United. A potential loan move for Zirkzee could materialise if United decides to offload the player during the January window.

Kolo Muani’s situation at PSG has been disappointing, but his performances during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt demonstrated his immense potential. If Juventus were able to bring him to Turin, he could provide a significant boost to their attacking options. However, competition from Premier League teams, with their greater financial resources and appeal, makes this a challenging prospect for the Italian giants.

As the transfer window nears, Juventus will need to act decisively to address their squad’s needs, particularly in attack. Kolo Muani would undoubtedly be an excellent addition, but the Bianconeri must be prepared to pivot to alternatives like Zirkzee if their pursuit of the Frenchman falls short.