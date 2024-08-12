A report in the Italian media claims Juventus and Milan could consider swapping Federico and Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Italian winger now finds himself on the outs since his return from the summer vacation, as Thiago Motta doesn’t consider him suitable to his playing system.

Moreover, the Juventus management hasn’t been able to register any significant progress in contract talks with his agent Fali Ramdani.

So with the player’s current deal expiring next year, the Bianconeri are desperate to sell the 26-year-old this summer.

The player has been linked with several potential suitors, but there hasn’t been a concrete track just yet.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, Inter are only interested in signing Chiesa on a free transfer next summer, while Napoli have turned their attention to David Neres.

The source believes Roma are still lurking, but also suggests a new possibility.

Schira claims Juventus and Milan could ponder an exchange deal that sees Chiesa landing in Milanello, and Saelemaekers heading in the opposite direction.

Unlike Chiesa, the Belgian managed to convince Motta last season while on loan at Bologna. The Italo-Brazilian manager helped revive the 25-year-old’s career, deploying him as an inverted left winger.

So with Juventus in dire need of reinforcement on both flanks, it remains to be seen if this idea could gain steam in the coming days.

The journalist feels that Chiesa’s relatively high wages could hamper the operation, but Milan’s desire to add more Italians to their ranks could prompt them to overcome this obstacle.

For his part, Saelemaekers is an Anderlecht youth product who has been plying his trade with the Rossoneri since January 2020, and is tied to the club with a contract valid until June 2026.