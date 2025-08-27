Juventus were reportedly close to reaching an agreement to sign Jadon Sancho in the opening stages of the transfer window. The Bianconeri engaged in discussions with both Manchester United and Sancho himself, with the player said to have accepted an offer. Manchester United were prepared to facilitate his departure and even considered a reduction in financial demands to make the move possible.

Sancho has not been a central figure at Old Trafford for three seasons, having spent the previous two campaigns out on loan. The club has made it clear that they do not intend to include him in their plans for another season, and there is a strong desire on their part for him to leave at the earliest opportunity. The winger, fully aware of this stance, is also eager to move on from Old Trafford. However, despite both parties being aligned in wanting a transfer, the process of finalising a deal has proven to be more complex than initially anticipated.

Juventus’ Early Interest

Juventus showed genuine intent and reportedly reached an advanced stage in discussions. Yet, after early optimism, news surrounding their pursuit of Sancho appeared to fade. The Bianconeri soon shifted their focus to strengthening their squad with other signings, leaving many observers questioning what had caused negotiations to collapse.

Gianni Balzarini provided clarity on the situation, offering details on why progress came to a halt. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he explained, “We’ve solved the mystery surrounding Sancho’s deal with Juventus. The problem is that he wants a €5 or €6 million severance package from Manchester United, and that’s what blocked negotiations with Juventus and is holding up negotiations with Roma.” This statement sheds light on the key obstacle, highlighting that the financial settlement Sancho is seeking from Manchester United has become the principal stumbling block preventing any agreement.

Implications for Sancho’s Future

The revelation suggests that Juventus’ interest, though genuine, could not withstand the additional financial demands attached to the transfer. While the player remains keen on a departure, his future continues to hang in the balance as other clubs, including Roma, encounter the same challenges. The prospect of Sancho joining Juventus had been an exciting one for supporters, and there is a sense of disappointment that the transfer did not materialise.

Ultimately, unless the issue of the severance package is resolved, both Juventus and any other interested clubs may find it difficult to finalise an agreement. For Sancho, who has made it clear he is ready for a new chapter, the delay only prolongs the uncertainty surrounding his career path.