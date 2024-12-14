Juventus faces a Venezia side that is rock bottom of the Serie A table today, with the expectation of a straightforward victory for the Old Lady. Juventus is in a strong moment, having just secured a notable win over Manchester City in the Champions League, and they will be looking to build on that momentum.

The game against Venezia presents a perfect opportunity for Juve to continue their positive form and add another three points to their tally. However, despite their favourable position and the disparity between the two sides, Juventus must remain focused and avoid complacency in order to secure the win. This match offers them the chance to demonstrate that they have learned from past mistakes, particularly the tendency to underestimate struggling opponents.

If Juventus wants to prove that they can go on a successful winning run, a convincing victory against Venezia would be an important statement. The Bianconeri must show that they can maintain their focus and execute their game plan, no matter the opposition.

Venezia, on the other hand, has nothing to lose. After spending much of the season at the bottom of the Serie A standings, they are fully aware that their survival in the league is at stake. While it’s still the first half of the season, Venezia looks like one of the leading candidates for relegation, meaning they will approach the match against Juventus with less fear.

(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

This mentality could make them dangerous opponents. Venezia is likely to be aggressive, taking the game to Juventus without the pressure of high expectations. If Juventus respects their opponents and plays with the necessary intensity, they should come out on top.

However, failure to take Venezia seriously could lead to another frustrating result, something Juventus has already experienced far too often this season.