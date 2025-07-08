Over the last year, Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have been in discussions regarding a new contract as the Bianconeri aim to reduce his salary.

Juve is due to pay him a net salary of 12 million euros in the next year, and the striker appears prepared to rely on that agreement and run down his contract.

As the striker has not been prolific, the Bianconeri are struggling to find buyers willing to take on the substantial contract they awarded him.

One question fans have been asking in recent weeks is who at the club authorised such a contract for the Serbian.

It does not make sense that DV9 was given a deal of that scale, and the club did not attempt to amend the agreement or sell him earlier.

However, better late than never, and Juve must now avoid a scenario where the striker departs the club as a free agent.

That is the prevailing view, but a more radical perspective is necessary, namely that he must leave the club soon.

Juventus’ time at the Club World Cup has concluded following their loss to Real Madrid, and the focus must now turn to offloading Vlahovic as soon as possible.

Despite being named in Juventus’ squad for the Club World Cup, Vlahovic hardly featured in the tournament, a development that caught the attention of US sportsbooks evaluating the team’s attacking options and overall prospects

The team requires reinforcements, and retaining him is preventing the signing of a new striker.

Because he is delaying certain decisions, the situation has become urgent, and the club must act promptly.

It is evident from his body language that the striker is no longer committed to playing for the club.

Randal Kolo Muani deserves to be the main striker, and the Frenchman should continue starting matches.

Keeping a player who earns the highest salary in Serie A on the bench, even briefly, is unreasonable and unprofitable.

Juve may need to subsidise his salary in order for him to leave, but that would be far preferable to retaining a player who is not part of the club’s long-term vision for another season.

DV9 is aware that the club wants him to stay, and Igor Tudor even made him first choice when he initially arrived, so it is he who is initiating the separation, and the club must respond proactively.

The deeper we go into the transfer window, the more difficult it will be to sell him, as most clubs will have settled squads and no need for further signings.