Why Juventus must sell Federico Chiesa in this transfer window

Juventus faces an important decision in the transfer market, as they are expected to offload some players while bringing in new recruits to strengthen their squad. After failing to qualify for the Champions League, the Bianconeri are keen on raising funds through player sales.

The club has the option to either sell a key player or multiple less valuable stars before the transfer window closes. In this scenario, it would be wise for Juventus to consider parting ways with Federico Chiesa, whose current contract has two seasons remaining.

Recent reports suggest that Chiesa is in discussions with the club regarding a contract extension, but negotiations have hit a roadblock. The attacker is seeking higher wages, which some deem unreasonable considering his struggles under manager Max Allegri. Chiesa’s performance has been hampered by a long-term injury suffered last year, diminishing his impact on the pitch compared to his early days with the club.

Despite his recent decline, Chiesa still garners interest from various clubs willing to add him to their squads for the right fee. As a team, it would be advantageous for Juventus to allow him to depart, taking advantage of the remaining two years on his contract.

While Chiesa may be regarded as one of Italy’s finest talents and may be returning to his best form, the severity of his last injury raises concerns about whether he will ever reach the same level he was at before. Although Chiesa is often seen as an explosive player, his style of play does not align closely with Filip Kostic, who seems to thrive under Allegri’s guidance at the Allianz Stadium.

Considering Chiesa’s underwhelming performances under Allegri, selling the former Fiorentina man would be a logical decision to support Allegri’s tenure as head coach. In the current transfer window, there will likely be considerable interest in Chiesa’s signature, providing Juventus with the best opportunity to secure a reasonable transfer fee.

If the club allows Chiesa to enter the next season without a new deal, they will likely have to settle for a reduced offer in the summer of 2024 due to his expiring contract. Selling him sooner rather than later would be beneficial, as the transfer fee generated from his departure could be used to acquire a superior replacement.