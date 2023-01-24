Why Juventus must urgently reduce Alex Sandro’s playing time

For the second weekend in a row, Alex Sandro was amongst Juve’s worst performers on the pitch. The Brazilian joined his compatriots Danilo and Gleison Bremer in a back-three, but suffered greatly against Ademola Lookman who scored a personal brace in the thrilling 3-3 draw between the Bianconeri and Atalanta on Sunday.

As we all know, the 31-year-old has been on the decline for the past couple of years or so. But with his current contract expiring at the end of the campaign, fans and observers alike are expecting him to leave Turin by the end of the season.

However, it has recently emerged that the fullback has an automatic renewal clause inserted in his contract which would be triggered by a certain number of appearances this term.

According to ilBianconero, the magical number could be 40. The source explains that Juan Cuadrado had a similar clause installed in his deal, and he managed to trigger it last season following his 40th appearance.

At the moment, Sandro has featured in 21 matches thus far in all competitions. So since we’ve just reached the middle-point of the Serie A campaign, the Brazilian could well reach his 40th appearance if he continues to gain the same amount of playing time for the rest of the campaign.

The Brazil international is one of the highest earners at the club, so extending his contract for another year (and on the same terms) would be a blow for the club both at the sporting and financial levels.