Juventus were defeated by Parma in Serie A last time out, significantly damaging their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

The team had been experiencing a resurgence under Igor Tudor, but that momentum was halted by the loss to Parma.

Juve intends for Tudor to remain as manager until the end of the season, after which a decision will be made regarding his future.

However, Tudor must deliver key results to secure another year in charge, and he appeared to be on track to do so before last night’s defeat.

Parma had already shown they could secure positive results against top Italian clubs, making them a difficult opponent for Juve.

It was expected that Tudor would be aware of this and adequately prepare, but he failed to do so, leaving his team struggling to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

The loss to Parma was unexpected and now leaves Juve with a diminished chance of reaching the top four.

Their primary competitor for that spot is Bologna, who are formidable opponent in the race.

Although Bologna dropped points in recent matches, Vincenzo Italiano is one of the most respected managers in Italian football.

At Fiorentina, he consistently led the team to European football, and now, he is poised to take Bologna back to the Champions League.

His team has the potential to win the majority of their remaining fixtures and to outperform Juve in the matches left to play.

Juve’s defeat to Parma also means Lazio and Fiorentina have closed the gap between them in the table.

The pressure is mounting on the Old Lady to secure victories, but throughout this season, they have shown a tendency to struggle under such pressure.

Each time expectations have been high and the players needed to deliver, they have faltered.

This was evident once again last Monday, and although there had been hope they had overcome this habit, they proved otherwise.

In the final weeks of the season, the team must first recover from the shock of losing to Parma, then work to build another winning streak.

The last time they suffered a defeat, they were beaten again in the following match, leaving little reason for optimism regarding their top-four prospects now.