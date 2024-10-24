Last summer, nine new signings joined Thiago Motta’s revolution at Juventus. Although the Bianconeri splashed the money on the likes of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, the fans have been far more captivated by Francisco Conceicao who swiftly endeared himself to the fanbase, especially following his heroics in Leipzig.

Nevertheless, the Juventus supporters are still worried about the player’s contractual situation. While the management spent 7 million euros to sign him on loan from Porto, the agreement doesn’t include an option or an obligation to buy, which seemingly leaves the player’s future up in the air.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese sheds some light on the situation, revealing the background behind the curious agreement and what the future could hold for the exciting young winger.

As Albanese explains, Juventus didn’t have enough time to finalize an agreement with the Dragao that includes various clauses, as the summer transfer session was drawing to a closure. Therefore, the two clubs opted for a simpler accord over a dry loan. Moreover, the Serie A giants were running short on cash following their massive summer spending spree.

Nevertheless, the journalist insists the two parties have a gentlemen’s agreement over a permanent transfer next summer. The two clubs share a good rapport, also evidenced by Thiago Djalo’s loan move.

Moreover, super-agent Jorge Mendes played an instrumental role in brokering the deal. Therefore, Albanese expects Conceicao to remain in Turin beyond the current campaign. The winger’s will to sign for the Old Lady was also a decisive factor in the negotiations.

The source thus expects Juventus to sign the Portugal international for 30 million euros, which is the value of the release clause that will become valid next summer. Neveverhelsess, the negotiations won’t start until the spring, as Juventus feel confident of their ability to put the deal over the line thanks to the aforementioned factors.