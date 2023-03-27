Why Juventus opted against renewing Juan Cuadrado contract

While Juventus are working on renewing the contracts of Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and even Alex Sandro, the management has decided to leave out Juan Cuadrado.

The 34-year-old has been plying his trade in Turin since 2015, cementing himself as fan favorite thanks to his vital contributions and effortless charisma.

Yet, the writing is on the wall for the Colombian who appears to be heading towards the exit door at Continassa.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, last year’s automatic renewal has apparently backfired, leaving a negative mark on the rapport between Cuadrado and Juventus.

Last season, the management was negotiating a bilateral agreement over a contract extension. The new deal would have been a multi-year agreement, including a pay cut.

However, the player opted to trigger an automatic renewal clause following his 40th appearance in the 2021/22 campaign. This allowed him to collect the same salary for another campaign, at a time when the management was attempting to lower the wage bill.

At the end of the day, Cuadrado did what was right for him and his family, but it didn’t sit well with the Juventus management who were hoping to reach an amicable agreement.

Therefore, one can understand why the hierarchy is no longer eager to open a new dialogue with the player.