Juventus have reportedly rejected the opportunity to bring Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo back to the club.

The Portuguese spent a solitary campaign in Turin before joining the Cityzens in 2019 on the back of an exchange deal that saw Danilo heading in the opposite direction.

The 30-year-old swiftly established himself as a pillar in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, but later fell out of favor. He spent the last 18 months on loan between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Cancelo is reportedly still hoping to remain at Camp Nou, but the Blaugrana’s dire finances are thwarting a permanent transfer.

So in recent days, reports revealed Juventus have been offered the opportunity to sign the Portugal international.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via JuventusNews24), the Bianconeri’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has turned down the opportunity.

As the source explains, the Juventus official considered the operation too costly for the club’s coffers.

The Turin-based giants are revamping their squad this season, and have already signed Michele Di Gregorio, Douglas Luiz and Kephren Thuram.

However, Juve have been relying on their departures to fund their new signings.

Hence, Giuntoli prefers to focus on affordable targets rather than spending a little fortune on a player who has already celebrated his 30th birthday.

Cancelo’s contract with Man City is valid until June 2027. His market value could be estimated between 25 and 30 million euros.