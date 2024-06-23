The ownership of Juventus have reportedly objected to the transfer of Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old in recent months, possibly as a replacement for Federico Chiesa who could leave the club this summer following Thiago Motta’s arrival.

According to La Repubblica via IlBianconero, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is a great admirer of the 22-year-old’s talent.

The former Napoli director was racing to secure an agreement with the player’s entourage before negotiating a transfer with the Red Devils.

However, the source claims that the club’s owners blocked the move due to the player’s troubled past.

Greenwood spent 18 months on the shelf following accusations of domestic assault made by his girlfriend.

Nevertheless, the young man managed to put his career back on the right track with a successful loan stint at Getafe. The couple also reconciled, so the charges have been dropped.

Yet, Juve’s hierarchy feels that the ugly row has already tainted the player’s image, so they wouldn’t want to associate the club with this profile.

This is the same reason why Man United are keen to offload him this summer despite his unquestionable talent.

The England international’s contract with the Premier League giants will expire a year later, so the club would be willing to offer discounts on his price tag.