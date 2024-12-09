Juventus have reportedly turned down the chance to bring in West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug in January.

In recent weeks, the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insisted that the attacking department doesn’t require new signings, as Arkadiusz Milik’s expected return should be sufficient. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri continue to be linked with several attackers, including the likes of Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Everton’s Beto.

But as reported yesterday, Fullkrug became the latest striker to be linked with a move to Turin. The 31-year-old is a well-traveled bomber who represented several clubs in Germany before cementing himself as a late bloomer at Borussia Dortmund last season and becoming a regular feature with the German national team.

Fullkrug’s exploits earned him a summer move to West Ham, but he sustained an Achilles tendon injury early in the season which kept him out of action for several months, before making his return to action by scoring a goal in his brief cameo against Leicester City last week.

According to IlBianconero, the Germany international has been offered to Juventus who politely passed on the proposal.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri aren’t necessarily against signing a new attacker in January, but Fullkrug doesn’t fit the requirements set by the club.

At the moment, Juventus are primarily focusing on younger profiles, as illustrated by their summer revamp. The Turin-based giants currently boast one of the youngest squads in Serie A.

Moreover, Thiago Motta would prefer to bring in a mobile forward who also has the pace to help in high pressing.

On the other hand, Fullkrug is deemed a more classic out-and-out striker, not too dissimilar to Dusan Vlahovic who implicitly complained about the amount of effort required from him in Motta’s system.

Hence, if Juventus are going to add another attacker to their ranks, he would have to bring in different characteristics.