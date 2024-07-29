Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on three Porto wingers, but their preference lies with the young Sergio Conceicao.

The Bianconeri are in need of some reinforcement on the flanks to cope with Thiago Motta’s 4-2-3-1 tactical system.

The Serie A giants are being linked with Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi who is open to making the move to Turin. However, the German club is reportedly seeking hefty figures to part ways with the 22-year-old.

Hence, Juventus must also monitor alternative solutions, and three of them happen to be on Porto’s books.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly keeping an eye on Conceicao, as well as his club teammates Pepe and Galeno.

But according to IlBianconero, Juventus prefer Conceicao as he could be available on loan, while the other two would require a transfer fee.

The Old Lady is currently raising important funds by selling Matias Soule and Dean Huijsen to Roma and Bournemouth respectively. However, the club must also enhance other departments, especially the midfield and the defense.

Therefore, Juventus would rather bolster their wings with a less costly operation. So signing Conceicao on loan would fit the bill.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Sporting Lisbon who eventually followed his father Sergio Conceicao to Porto. The latter served as the club’s head coach for several years, before vacating his post at the end of last season.

For his part, Francisco spent the last two campaigns on loan at Ajax where he managed to sharpen his weapons. He also featured for Portugal at the Euro 2024.