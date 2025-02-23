At the start of this season, Juventus invested heavily in signing midfielders to strengthen their options in that role.

The Bianconeri have been eager to showcase their new midfield after spending significantly on Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz, and Teun Koopmeiners, among others.

Juve ensured they signed players who would make an immediate impact on their team, so they did not mind the cost of each star.

The Bianconeri have since proven to be big spenders this term, but did they sign the right players?

That is a tricky question because Juve did their best to ensure they signed only players who had been performing well and regularly for their previous clubs.

This made them more expensive than targets who did not see much football, yet the Bianconeri are left to wonder why Luiz and Koopmeiners are taking so long to adapt to their team’s style of play.

Juve also has a new manager in Thiago Motta, so the gaffer and his new midfielders are struggling to develop a plan to improve as a team.

Motta does not seem to have the keys to unlock their best performances while they struggle to find their most effective roles in his setup.

The manager will stay on the job for another season, but he has learnt his lesson from the start of the campaign, and we expect him to sign new midfielders.

Motta should now understand that some of his current midfield options are simply not good enough for his team, and he needs to replace them as soon as possible.

Luiz and Koopmeiners are the main midfielders who have failed to meet expectations so far, so the club has no reason to keep them for much longer.

In the summer, Juve will need to sign players who fit into the manager’s plans and can make an instant impression when they arrive at the Allianz Stadium.

What midfield profile does Juventus need?

There is a lack of technicality in the current Bianconeri midfield, which is surprising because Koopmeiners and Luiz displayed great technique at their former clubs.

Juve cannot wait forever for them to showcase these skills in black and white, so the Bianconeri must find a more creative midfielder to sign in the summer.

They also need more goals from midfield, which should come from the boots of Luiz and Koopmeiners.

If both players continue to struggle to score, Juve will need at least one midfielder who can find the back of the net more frequently than what is currently obtainable.