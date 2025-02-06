Manchester United reportedly tried to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz in the last hours of the winter transfer session but to no avail.

The 26-year-old spent many years in England, first at Manchester City when he represented their U23 side before moving to Aston Villa where he cemented himself as one of the finest midfielders on the English shores. The Brazilian scored 10 goals and produced as many assists last season, playing an integral role in the Villains’ sensational campaign which culminated with a qualification to the Champions League.

But for one reason or another, Luiz has yet to cut it in Serie A. The midfielder joined Juventus for 50 million euros, with Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea included in the package. However, he has yet to justify this large figure, as he’s still struggling to break into Thiago Motta’s starting lineup.

Therefore, Man United reportedly tried to offer the Brazil international an escape rope from his Italian struggles as well as the opportunity to return to the Premier League and pick up where he had left off. The Red Devils certainly needed fresh faces in the middle of the park, as Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have looked out of their depth.

But according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Old Trafford outfit offered Juventus a lucrative loan fee to sign Luiz, but the bid only contained an option to buy. Therefore, the Old Lady rejected the offer, as they were only willing to offload their summer signing on a permanent basis, or at least on a loan deal that included an obligation to buy.

Therefore, the former Aston Villa man ended up staying in Turin, and will now be determined to showcase his real value during the second of the season. Luiz is reportedly in the running for a starting spot in Friday’s Serie A contest against Como, although Manuel Locatelli remains the favourite.