Why Juventus rejected multiple interest in young star

Merih Demiral has been one of the most sought-after Juventus players in every transfer window since he joined the club.

The 22-year-old began to establish himself as a key member of the club last season before he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Tuttosport claims that Juventus have been fielding enquiries about his signature since the club signed him last summer.

Their response has consistently been a big “No” as they aren’t prepared to sell him for any reason.

Manchester United, Everton, Wolves and Leicester City have all tried to take him away from the Bianconeri without success.

The report claims that while he is struggling for a place in the first team at the moment, Juve has rejected all those offers because they consider him to be a major part of their future alongside Matthijs de Ligt.

Both defenders are very young and have been looking to play ahead of stalwarts, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

The Turkish defender worked hard to get into the team last season and he will hope to catch the eye of Andrea Pirlo this season as he looks to remain an important part of the Juve team into the future.