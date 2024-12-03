Juventus is undoubtedly one of the biggest sports brands in world football, and the Bianconeri continues to grow in popularity among lovers of the game.

The Old Lady has struggled to achieve consistent success in recent times, but this has not diminished their appeal in the football world.

Football is one of the most streamed sports in the world, and Juventus is one of the most viewed teams globally. Thiago Motta has become their latest manager, tasked with rebuilding the squad and striving to bring the club back to its former glory.

The men in black and white remain the most successful team in Italian football. For several years, they were Italy’s leading representatives in European competitions.

Currently, Inter Milan is performing better than its domestic rivals in Europe, but it is evident that it still falls short of matching Juve’s global appeal.

Despite enduring one of the worst financial crises in decades, Juventus managed to secure the signings of Dusan Vlahovic and Gleison Bremer.

These players have helped keep the club competitive and popular, ensuring that Juventus maintains its status as the most famous Italian club and one of the most iconic in the world.

Change comes with new hope

If rival fans believed their team would overtake Juve for popularity and appeal, that will hardly happen now that the Bianconeri have hired Motta as their new manager.

The Old Lady swapped the pragmatic Max Allegri for the far more exciting Motta, which has made them even more appealing to follow.

Motta did a terrific job while he worked at Bologna last season, and the prospect of seeing his style played by a bigger club won Juve more fans and popularity.

Juve has also become unbeatable in domestic matches, all of which contribute to making the brand associated with success.

Football lovers want to follow teams with proud traditions who also play well, and Juve has offered that.

Juventus’ jersey colour is iconic

One significant but often understated reason for Juventus’ global appeal is its iconic black-and-white strip, widely regarded as one of the best jerseys for



football lovers.

In recent seasons, the club has introduced new designs that make subtle changes, but the classic black-and-white combination remains largely untouched.

While Juventus has other kits, none are as iconic or appealing as their signature black-and-white strip.

Though it may seem like a small detail, this jersey design is one of the club’s most recognisable aspects, contributing significantly to its worldwide appeal.

A focus on youth aligns with what fans want

Juventus has chosen to focus on signing and developing young talent this season, a strategy that will further enhance its popularity.

While many iconic veteran players, such as Luka Modric, remain active in European football, modern fans are increasingly drawn to teams that showcase younger players.

These emerging talents bring fresh energy to the game, making it more enjoyable to watch and resonate with the younger generation of fans.

Juventus now boasts a young and ambitious manager dedicated to giving opportunities to promising youngsters who prove their worth.

This approach positions Juventus as a forward-thinking club, creating new heroes for fans to idolise and further solidifying its global appeal.