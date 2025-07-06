Francisco Conceição has been on loan at Juventus since the start of last season, and the winger is reportedly eager to make his stay in Turin a permanent one. The Portuguese talent has made a strong impression, particularly in recent weeks, and is seen as a player with considerable potential for the future.

Juventus currently boasts one of the most competitive squads in European football, with their performances in the Club World Cup reflecting their growing strength. Conceição has played his part in that progress, developing under the guidance of Igor Tudor. Although he initially lost his place in the squad following Tudor’s arrival, the winger has fought back admirably.

Conceição Impresses After Early Setbacks

When Tudor first took over at the club, Conceição was not regularly involved, and there was speculation that he could be sent back or moved on during the summer. However, when presented with an opportunity, the winger delivered impressive performances. His contribution earned him a place in Juventus’ Club World Cup squad, where he continued to prove his worth.

The club now has the option to sign him permanently for 30 million euros, and the player himself is reportedly keen to remain in Turin. However, Juventus is negotiating for a discount on the agreed fee, which has slowed progress in reaching a final agreement.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Price Tag Set to Rise if Deal Delayed

According to Calciomercato, Juventus may face a higher cost if they continue to delay. The report states that the winger’s release clause is set to rise to 45 million euros in mid-July, putting pressure on the club to finalise the deal promptly.

Conceição’s recent form has convinced many that he would be a valuable long-term asset for Juventus. The club now faces a decision: act quickly and secure him at the current price or risk paying significantly more. If Porto is truly willing to sell, then a reasonable compromise should be achievable, especially given the player’s desire to remain with the Bianconeri.