Igor Tudor has barely had the opportunity to settle into his tenure as Juventus manager, yet speculation regarding Antonio Conte’s return continues to circulate. The uncertainty surrounding the managerial position has created a tense atmosphere, with many questioning whether Tudor is the right fit for such a prestigious role.

The Juventus managerial position is among the most sought-after in world football, carrying immense expectations and requiring a manager with a proven track record at the highest level. Tudor, while respected, does not yet possess the profile that many associate with a club of Juventus’ stature. However, he has been given an opportunity to prove himself, with an agreement in place for him to remain in charge beyond this season, provided he secures a top-four finish in Serie A. This objective is crucial, as failure to qualify for the Champions League would be a significant blow, both financially and in terms of the club’s standing in European football.

Before his dismissal, Motta had put Juventus at risk of dropping out of the top four, and Tudor now has the task of stabilising the team and ensuring they finish the season strongly. If he succeeds in securing Champions League qualification, he will have done an excellent job under challenging circumstances. However, even if Juventus decide not to retain him, reinstating Antonio Conte would be a questionable decision.

As reported, Juventus must take lessons from their recent past, particularly from Max Allegri’s tenure, which ended last season. His second spell at the club failed to replicate the success of his first, demonstrating the risks involved in returning to former managers. A fresh approach may be more beneficial for the club’s long-term progress rather than revisiting a previous era.

Additionally, Conte is known for his preference to reshape squads according to his tactical philosophy. Implementing such changes would require significant financial backing, and Juventus may not have the resources to undertake another major squad overhaul. Stability and continuity should be prioritised, ensuring the team builds on its current foundation rather than undergoing another drastic transformation.

Ultimately, Juventus must make a well-considered decision regarding its managerial future, balancing short-term objectives with the long-term stability of the club.