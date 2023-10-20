Juventus fans are eager to see their beloved team clinch the Serie A title by the end of this season, but such high expectations may not be in the team’s best interest. While the Bianconeri are not competing in European tournaments, fans anticipate that the team should be in excellent form and secure the league title.

The absence of European commitments alleviates the strain on a club’s resources and players, which can be demanding throughout a season. Consequently, there is a widespread belief that a top team, free from European distractions, should have a clear path to winning the league.

This season, Juventus has been operating under these heightened expectations, fueled by their fans’ hopes of ending their wait for another Serie A title. However, setting the goal of winning the Scudetto after a turbulent season might not be the wisest course of action. Such a goal places undue pressure on the players, making it challenging for them to perform at their best.

In football, players often perform better when there is less external pressure, allowing them to work with more freedom and focus. The club has communicated to Juventus’ stars that their primary objective is to secure a top-four finish, and the fans should also adopt this realistic goal. It’s important to acknowledge that the team may not be as strong as Inter Milan and AC Milan in the current season.

Max Allegri’s efforts to rebuild the team have been consistently hampered by on and off-field issues. While the season began with excitement and positivity, Juventus has suffered setbacks, including the extended suspensions of midfielders Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli. Their absence has significantly weakened the team’s core, and the signing of replacements in the January transfer window is no guarantee of immediate success.

To achieve their seasonal objectives, Juventus may depend on significant contributions from these new signings. However, aiming for a top-four finish is a realistic and achievable target, considering the quality of the players remaining in the squad and the manager’s experience.

While the season is still in its early stages, it’s crucial not to expect the team to win the league solely because they are not participating in European competitions. The team should be given time to adjust to the changing circumstances beyond their control. Winning the Italian Cup and finishing in the top four could be considered a successful campaign.