Juventus appears to be edging closer to the decision of parting ways with Thiago Motta as their once-promising season nears its conclusion without securing any trophies. This would be a significant blow for the club, especially considering the high expectations surrounding their campaign at the start of the season.

Motta, who was appointed as the club’s manager at the beginning of the season, was provided with more support than many of the new managers who began their roles this term, which suggested that the club had great faith in his ability to deliver results. However, despite the backing and the resources at his disposal, Motta has struggled to bring out the best in the players currently under his management.

It cannot be said that Motta has lacked the necessary tools to succeed, as he has had the players he needs to make a substantial impact. Yet, the team has underperformed in comparison to the expectations set for them. A few players have shown flashes of brilliance, but overall, Juventus has not been as strong as anticipated.

This underachievement has inevitably affected the team’s overall success and placed increased pressure on Motta to turn things around. While Motta is considered one of the brightest coaching talents in football, his lack of a proven track record in securing major trophies could work against him when the club assesses his future at the end of the season.

However, it would seem premature for the club to part ways with Motta after just one season. Given the circumstances, it might be in the best interests of both the club and the manager for Juventus to offer him another season to prove himself. Although some mistakes have been made during this campaign, it is important to recognise that Motta is a promising manager, and it is likely that he will learn from these missteps.

Motta should be allowed the opportunity to address the issues before the start of next season. If the situation does not improve by the second half of the next campaign, the club may then consider making a change. However, it remains too early to make any drastic decisions about Motta’s future with the team at this stage.