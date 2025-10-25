Igor Tudor is currently under intense pressure as the manager of Juventus, following a run of six games without a win. The Croatian coach has been in charge since March, and while he had initially shown promise, recent results have placed his position under scrutiny. In football, a manager’s fate is often judged by recent performances, and the Bianconeri’s struggles have inevitably cast doubt on Tudor’s tenure.

Juventus is one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, carrying significant financial obligations and lofty expectations from supporters. Success is measured not only by victories but also by progress in domestic and European competitions and the acquisition of trophies. Since 2021, Juventus have won just one major trophy, a statistic that highlights the urgency for improvement. Current form, however, suggests they may struggle to finish in the Serie A top four, a scenario that would be deemed unacceptable by the club’s hierarchy and fans alike.

The Case for Patience

Despite the recent poor results, there are compelling reasons for Juventus to exercise patience with Tudor. The new season is still in its early stages, and many of the club’s new signings have yet to reach peak performance. Several players joined the squad after the pre-season period, limiting Tudor’s opportunity to integrate them fully. Firing him prematurely could disrupt the team’s development and hinder the long-term rebuild, with no guarantee that a replacement would achieve immediate success.

For a squad in transition, the focus should be on stability and careful development. Tudor has the respect and support of his players, which is essential for creating cohesion and implementing tactical plans effectively. Juventus require continuity to build a stronger foundation, rather than risking further instability by making a hasty managerial change.

Long-Term Perspective

There are a few managers available who could instantly transform the current Juventus squad. By allowing Tudor to continue for the remainder of the season, the club would have the opportunity to assess his effectiveness over a more representative period. If the team continues to struggle at the end of the term, the decision-makers can then consider a change with a clearer understanding of the squad’s potential under his guidance.

A measured, patient approach will enable Juventus to rebuild sustainably, ensuring that the team and manager can grow together and create the foundations for future success, rather than succumbing to short-term pressures that could exacerbate their current difficulties.