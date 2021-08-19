Why Juventus should not be underestimated in Paul Pogba chase (Opinion)

Paul Pogba will join one of Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain next summer according to the latest reports, but they are forgetting some key points about Juventus.

At present our finances are strict, stretched and under pressure which would no doubt make the current Man United midfielder’s potential arrival extremely slim, but Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving in 12 months time, opening up a world of possibilities.

Juve will also have enjoyed a return of their matchday incomes, with full stadiums (hopefully) throughout the entire Champions League and Serie A season, which will give a huge boost to our economy.

Without CR7’s salary alone however, Pogba’s wage would easily be manageable, and that is before taking into account the advantageous tax bracket which aids Italian sides to bring in some of the best players also.

And then we have the player himself, who already has a love for our beautiful club and city, and will be fully aware that he is not only loved by our fans, but that he can be himself as well as find a consistently high level within our surroundings, which after his struggles in Manchester, should be a deal-breaker.

On the outside this summer, we certainly look impossible to sign Pogba because of our finances, but next summer will be very different. Mark my words.

