Last night, the majority of Italian football’s most reliable news sources confirmed Juventus have acquired the services of Francisco Conceicao.

The 21-year-old should soon complete his transfer from Porto to the Bianconeri, similar to Fiorentina’s Nico Gonzalez.

But while the Argentina international will sign on loan with obligation to buy, the Portuguese’s transfer formula is raising many eyebrows among fans and observers alike.

Conceicao will reportedly sign on a dry loan that will cost Juventus 7 million euros with another two million euros. In other words, the deal doesn’t include an option or an obligation to buy, leaving many to wonder about the logic behind this piece of business.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has every intention of keeping the youngster in Turin for years to come. That is, of course, if he proves himself to be up to the task.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Conceicao’s contract with Porto includes a release clause worth 30 million euros.

Hence, the Bianconeri will be looking to exercise this clause next year while deducting the fee spent on the player’s loan transfer this summer.

This maneuver will allow the club to lower the cost of the operation on the balance sheet, especially after making a host of purchases in what has been a hot summer at Continassa.

Juventus have already brought in the likes of Douglas Luiz, Khephren Thuram and Michele Di Gregorio, while Teun Koopmeiners’ arrival remains a concrete possibility.