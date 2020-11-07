Why Juventus signed Weston McKennie revealed

Juventus signed Weston McKennie this summer in a surprising move. The American had been attracting the attention of several top teams in the last transfer window, and he had been expected to leave Schalke 04 in the transfer window.

However, a move to Turin wasn’t exactly considered something that might happen by the media.

Juve wrapped up his loan signing from Schalke 04, and he has been a key part of Andrea Pirlo’s team this season.

The American is a fine midfield player, no doubt, but Sky Sports via Calciomercato has now revealed the main reason why he was signed by the Bianconeri.

The report suggests that Juventus had several other options that they might have made a move for, but they moved for McKennie because of his “interdiction and change of pace”.

It claims that the club’s scout had spent time watching him and they got their reports across to Andrea Pirlo, who was happy with what he saw and asked the club to land him.

McKennie has proven to be an inspired signing, and he looks set to remain at the club after his current loan deal expires.