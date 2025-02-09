A report in the Italian media delves into the reasons that prompted Juventus to sell Dean Huijsen to Bournemouth in the summer.

A few months into the campaign, the squad’s lack of depth was completely exposed when Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury left an indelible gap at the gap, while Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu were forced to play extra time.

Therefore, the management resorted to the market in January, signing Renato Veiga on a dry loan from Chelsea as well as Lloyd Kelly on a loan with an obligation to buy from Newcastle United.

So while securing the 26-year-old defender who was a second choice for the Magpies is set to cost the club a sum that could well exceed 20 million euros, the supporters are left to wonder why Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators had sold Huijsen in the summer for lower figures, especially when considering the teenager’s great promise.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus found it hard to swallow the young Dutchman’s loan move to Roma in January 2024.

The Bianconeri had already struck an agreement with Frosinone who were all set to host him on loan until the end of the season alongside fellow Juventus youngsters (at the time) Matias Soule, Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea.

However, a phone call from Jose Mourinho changed the entire plot.

Charmed by the Special One’s eloquent words, the Spain U21 starlet decided to reject Frosinone, instead pushing for a move to the Italian capital. While he eventually got his wish, the way he and his entourage handled this saga left a bad taste in the mouths of Giuntoli and the rest of the management.

Hence, the writing was the wall from that particular instant, as Juventus felt a permanent breakup with the player would be the best solution, even though a large section of the fanbase still consider it a major gaffe on the hierarchy’s part.