Thomas Muller is one of the veterans Juventus is targeting to enhance their squad, hoping to secure him as a free agent. However, Muller recently extended his contract with Bayern Munich, tying him to the German club for the next few terms.

The experienced attacker has consistently delivered strong performances over the last decade, remaining loyal to Bayern Munich. Despite his recent contract extension until 2025, it remains challenging for Juventus to bring him into their squad.

Nonetheless, according to a report on Il Bianconero, there’s a hint at how Juventus could still sign Muller. The report suggests that Muller’s future might hinge on the next Bayern Munich manager, especially since Thomas Tuchel is leaving in the summer. If the new manager indicates a lack of interest in keeping Muller, the attacker might be open to seeking a new experience abroad.

Juve FC Says

Muller has been one of the most consistent performers in Europe over the last two decades and will be a very experienced and successful member of our dressing room if we pull off this transfer.

The German showed his class last night and is still capable of producing in big games, something that Juventus could do with next season, especially if they do qualify for the Champions League.