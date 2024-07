As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus generates significant revenue from shirt sponsorships. Given their stature in European football, they are selective about their sponsors.

The club meticulously evaluates potential partners before making a decision, a process they have been engaged in for weeks.

Despite their efforts, Juventus was unable to secure a new sponsor before releasing their shirt for the upcoming season.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has approached hundreds of brands regarding the vacant sponsorship spot, but they have yet to find the right fit.

The report indicates that many companies finalise their budgets between September and November, which is seen as the optimal time to negotiate and secure sponsorship deals.

As a result, Juventus may start the season without a sponsor on their shirts, at least for the first month.