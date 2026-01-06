Franck Kessie has emerged as a player Juventus are keen to add to their squad, with the possibility of a move to Turin now being considered seriously. The Ivorian midfielder is no stranger to Italian football, having previously represented both Atalanta and AC Milan, where he built a reputation as a powerful and reliable presence in midfield. His familiarity with Serie A makes him an appealing option as Juventus looks to strengthen its options in the centre of the pitch.

Juventus reportedly view Kessie as one of the finest midfielders available to them, but his current situation presents both opportunity and complication. He is presently playing in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli, who won the race for his signature by offering financial terms Juventus were unable to match at the time. Since moving to the Pro League, Kessie has performed well and remained a prominent figure in his team.

Contract situation opens the door

Kessie’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, a factor that has increased speculation surrounding his future. With that deadline approaching, the midfielder is understood to be considering a return to European football. Despite his extensive experience at the highest level, Kessie is still just 29 and believes he is capable of performing in Europe’s major leagues for several more years.

Al Ahli are reportedly eager to retain him and are planning to reinforce their squad with additional high-profile signings in an effort to demonstrate their ambition. This strategy is intended to persuade Kessie that the project in Saudi Arabia remains competitive and worthy of his continued commitment.

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Desire to return to Europe

However, the player’s personal ambitions appear to be pulling him in a different direction. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Kessie is unhappy with the overall level of competitiveness in the Pro League and is seeking an early return to Europe. That stance has effectively handed Juventus encouragement to pursue their interest more decisively.

For Juventus, Kessie represents a blend of experience, physicality and tactical understanding of Italian football. His potential availability has therefore attracted close attention as the club evaluates its options ahead of the next season. While no agreement has yet been finalised, the situation places Juventus in a promising position to explore a deal.

Discussions are expected to continue as the season progresses, with Kessie’s contract status and desire for competitive football likely to play a decisive role in determining his next move.