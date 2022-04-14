Why Juventus trust Allegri more than Pirlo despite similar results

As Andrea Pirlo would tell you, football can be incredibly harsh at times. The rookie tactician was in charge of a Juventus side that was in decline.

Following a grueling campaign, he managed to limit the damage by ending the campaign with a Coppa Italia trophy and a dramatic fourth place finish.

Unfortunately, these achievements were deemed insufficient, as the club wielded the axe on the Italian’s first managerial tenure.

Therefore, Max Allegri returned to Turin following a two-year hiatus. Nevertheless, the tried and trusted tactician hasn’t produced better results than his young predecessor neither domestically nor in Europe.

And yet, the Livorno native still sits comfortably on the dugout, and is already laying plans for next season.

So why is Allegri receiving a better treatment than Pirlo at Juventus?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the current coach has managed to create a better perception for the future than his predecessor.

While the club started the season on a terrible note, the results have slowly but surely improved, with the Bianconeri closing the gap with the leading trio of Milan, Inter and Napoli.

This has made the hierarchy believe that the team will once again compete for the Scudetto title next season and perhaps produce an improved run in the Champions League.

Moreover, Allegri has always proved to be in control of the locker room, while things were a bit chaotic during Pirlo’s time.

The source recalls an incident early in the season, when captain Giorgio Chiellini murmured to Allegri’s ear “this is not a team”. This was during the home defeat against Empoli in round 2. However, this feels like a like long time ago, as Juventus have surely improved in this regard.