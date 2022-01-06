Club News

Why Juventus v Napoli could still be postponed

January 6, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Last night, Juventus fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when videos emerged online showing Napoli’s team bus in Turin.

It was originally feared that last season’s scenario would be replicated, with Naples’ health authority preventing the team from taking the trip north.

But despite the significant number of Covid-19 cases within the squad, the Partenopei were allowed to travel.

However, Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) explains why the match could still be postponed.

The source says that PCR tests were conducted this morning for the entire Napoli squad, as per protocol.

So if new cases emerge within the squad, it could prompt the Turin health authority to make the unpopular decision, and prevent the Napoli squad form making the trip towards the Allianz Stadium.

The last few days have been troublesome for all Italian clubs, to put it lightly.

Both teams have Covid cases within their ranks, but Napoli have been hit hard by these untimely absences, as they’re already missing four key players who joined their national teams for the African Cup of Nations.

To make matters worse for the Azzurri, three of their players – Amir Rrahmani, Piotr Zielinski and Stanislav Lobotka – won’t be allowed to join the squad because they haven’t taken a vaccination dose within the last 120 days.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the latest developments.

