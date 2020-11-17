Why Juventus wanted to sign ace from Serie A rival 

Juventus was one of the teams that were interested in signing Arkadiusz Milik in the last transfer window.

The Polish striker was entering the final year of his current deal at Napoli and he was keen to leave them after telling them that he would not sign a new deal.

He has now stayed put at the club after failing to secure a move away from Naples following the collapse of his transfer to AS Roma.

He remains out of the picture at Napoli and he hasn’t played any football this season, a situation that will drag on until at least the January transfer window.

Juventus is still being linked with a move for him and the reason why the Bianconeri wanted him in the first place has now been revealed.

Ciro Venerato, a prominent journalist for Rai Sports has claimed that the Polish striker had several teams looking to sign him including Juve.

He then added that the reason why Juve wanted to sign him was that Maurizio Sarri wanted a reunion with the striker.

He said to Kiss Kiss Napoli via Calciomercato: “In the summer Milik wanted to leave and hoped for Everton, Atletico Madrid, then also in Rome after being dumped by Juventus. Milik’s only real ‘no’ arrived at Fiorentina’s address in early October. Juventus again in 2021? Never say never for the future. But it must be said that the idea was born with Sarri, so I don’t know if it will still be interested on a free transfer ”.