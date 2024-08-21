Juventus is actively seeking to offload Federico Chiesa during this transfer window, as he is no longer part of their plans.

The attacker is among the high-profile players who have been instructed to leave the club under the new management.

Chiesa remains calm about his future, knowing he can depart as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

However, Juventus is keen to secure a transfer now to earn a fee from his departure.

Barcelona is the latest club to express interest, and the Catalans are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming weeks.

Juventus is eager for this move to materialise, especially since Inter Milan is also seriously considering signing him.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus prefers a deal with Barcelona because the Catalans are not direct competitors. Moving to Barcelona would mean that Chiesa is leaving Serie A and not joining a rival, which could potentially harm Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Sending Chiesa out of Serie A remains the best option, and we expect him to find a team in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The most important thing is that he leaves us because it makes no sense to keep him beyond this summer.