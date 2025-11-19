Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and could approach the midfielder as early as January. Since joining Olympique Marseille from Tottenham last season, Højbjerg has impressed with his performances, demonstrating both physicality and tactical intelligence on the pitch.

The Bianconeri had previously considered a move for Højbjerg when he was preparing to leave Tottenham, but an agreement could not be reached at that time. The Dane subsequently moved to France, where he has continued to perform strongly, prompting Juventus to revisit their interest in his signature.

Juventus Seek Midfield Reinforcement

New manager Luciano Spalletti is reportedly looking to add a new midfielder during the next transfer window, and Højbjerg is considered one of the most suitable profiles for the squad. While Juventus already possess quality midfield options, the club believes that Højbjerg brings attributes that would complement and enhance their existing setup. The midfielder’s combination of physicality, leadership, and tactical awareness makes him a player capable of influencing games at both ends of the pitch.

Despite the interest from Juventus, Olympique Marseille are keen to retain Højbjerg, recognising his importance to their squad. The Ligue 1 side will be reluctant to let a key player depart mid-season, but Juventus are reportedly confident that it can convince the Dane to make the move to Turin. The prospect of playing for one of Italy’s most prestigious clubs is likely to be a strong factor in any potential transfer negotiations.

(Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Attributes That Stand Out

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are drawn to Højbjerg because he is considered a complete player, capable of combining physicality, charisma, and tactical order. These qualities are seen as distinguishing him from some of their current midfield options and could provide the Bianconeri with additional balance and leadership in the centre of the park.

If the move is successful, Højbjerg would be expected to play a key role in reinforcing Juventus’ midfield both defensively and offensively. His addition would reflect the club’s continued ambition to strengthen the squad strategically, ensuring they have the personnel to compete domestically and in Europe while providing Spalletti with greater tactical flexibility.