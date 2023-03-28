Why Juventus wants their trial moved away from Turin

Juventus has applied for their trial for false accounting to be moved to Milan or Rome and the reason behind that has been revealed.

The black and whites seem to be in more legal hot water as the Turin Prosecutors Office seeks for the club and 12 past and present executives to be tried for false accounting.

The black and whites believe they are innocent and are prepared to fight against it.

The preliminary hearing has now been moved to May, giving both parties enough time to prepare their case.

However, if the judge recommends a trial, Juve does not want it to happen in Turin.

Football Italia reveals this is because the black and whites believe the stock market is in Milan and there are most data about the business dealings on the market in Rome.

But prosecutors argue that they should handle crimes committed at the Bianconeri headquarters.

Juve FC Says

This will be one long and fascinating saga as we fight for our lives before the law.

However, we back the club to appoint the best people to defend its name even if the trial eventually is held in Turin.

The most important thing now remains for our players to stay focused on winning the remaining matches of the season.