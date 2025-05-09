Juventus parted ways with Thiago Motta in March following a disappointing spell in charge, yet the former manager remains under contract and continues to draw a salary from the club. The decision to appoint Motta was initially viewed as a strategic move, with the Bianconeri confident that he could lead them to success. However, his time at the Allianz Stadium came to an early and unproductive conclusion.

Juventus Still Financially Tied to Motta

Despite his departure, Motta’s contractual obligations with Juventus persist. He signed a three-year deal with the club, and as a result, he continues to receive his salary, placing further strain on the club’s finances. Juventus, who are focused on securing Champions League qualification under current manager Igor Tudor, are eager for Motta to find a new role that would terminate their financial commitment to him.

Calciomercato reports that Motta has turned down managerial offers from clubs in Brazil, preferring to remain in Europe for his next job. He has been linked with several European sides, including Atalanta, although no appointment has been confirmed. Juventus are reportedly hopeful that he will secure a new post soon, potentially saving them up to 15 million euros in wages.

(Getty Images)

Concerns Over a Potential Sabbatical

While the club remains optimistic, there is a legitimate concern that Motta may opt to take a sabbatical rather than rush into a new role. This scenario would leave Juventus liable for his salary over an extended period, limiting their ability to invest further in the squad or other structural areas.

Motta, still at the early stages of his coaching career, is expected to attract interest from clubs seeking a young and progressive tactician. His preference for a European challenge reflects his ambition to develop further within the continent’s competitive landscape.

Although Juventus may regret the outcome of their gamble on Motta, they will be hoping that his next professional chapter begins soon, thus easing their financial burden and allowing the club to allocate resources more effectively.