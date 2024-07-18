Juventus has been linked with a move for Giacomo Raspadori again this summer as the attacker looks set to leave Napoli.

Raspadori has been one of the most important players in Naples and was on Juve’s radar when he played for Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri considered adding him to their squad as a replacement for Paulo Dybala, but he eventually joined Napoli.

The attacker has been a key player for the Naples club over the last few seasons, but he could leave them this summer.

Several clubs will jump at the chance to sign him, but Juventus seems to be in pole position to add him to their squad in the coming days.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Thiago Motta is interested in signing him because the attacker is skilled at link-up play, and Motta wanted to sign him on loan while he managed Bologna last January.

He could now explore signing Raspadori for his Juventus team, especially if another attacker leaves the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori has been one of the most exciting attackers to watch in Italian football, and he is only 24.

This means he can still develop further if Juve adds him to their squad, and Motta could bring out even better performances from him.