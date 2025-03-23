Juventus have reportedly decided in favour of appointing Igor Tudor as a replacement for Thiago Motta rather than Roberto Mancini.

At this stage, Motta’s expected sacking can be deemed the worst-kept secret in Turin. Many believe the 42-year-old is already a deadman walking at Continassa, as the hierarchy has already decided to wield the axe, with only the official confirmation missing.

This reported decision has been made following a series of devastating setbacks endured in recent weeks, beginning with the Champions League elimination at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, followed by an embarrassing Coppa Italia exit against Empoli.

Juventus were hoping to salvage the campaign by relaunching their Scudetto hopes, but their promising five-match winning streak was shattered by back-to-back hammerings courtesy of Atalanta and Fiorentina, leaving them outside of the Champions League zone.

Over the past few days, there have been great speculations over the identity of the manager who would take over at the Allianz Stadium for the rest of the season (and possibly beyond). Several sources have identified Mancini as the primary candidate for the role.

But according to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, Tudor has been deemed the right profile, especially due to his willingness to sign a temporary contract.

As the source explains, this aspect proved decisive, as the management would like to appoint a caretaker coach before reflecting on his future at the end of the season. On the contrary, Mancini was hoping for some guarantees regarding the future.

Tudor was a robust defender who represented Juventus at the pinnacle of his playing career, and also served as Andre Pirlo’s assistant manager during the 2020/21 campaign. The 46-year-old has been on the shelf since June after agreeing on a mutual termination with Lazio as the two parties had their differences regarding the transfer strategy.

Therefore, it remains to be seen when the official confirmations will arrive.