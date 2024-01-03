Juventus has decided to withdraw from pursuing a move for Thomas Partey after closely monitoring the Ghanaian midfielder for about a year.

As this appears to be Partey’s final season with Arsenal, Juventus had a good opportunity to add him to their squad at the end of the term for a transfer fee. However, several other clubs have also expressed interest in Partey, making it seemingly easy for Arsenal to offload him. One major concern, however, is the player’s fitness.

Partey is currently recovering from an injury, and his fitness has been a persistent issue since his move to England. Juventus, acknowledging this concern, is reported by Tuttomercatoweb to have abandoned their pursuit of Partey’s signature. The report suggests that Juventus is unwilling to sign another injury-prone player, and Partey’s recent fitness record has played a significant role in the decision to forego the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Partey is a terrific player when he is fit to play, but that hardly happens, which is a concern.

We have had our fair share of injury-prone players and it will be ridiculous if we do not learn from our many experiences before now and still sign Partey.

The Ghanaian will repeatedly break down in Turin just as Paul Pogba did before he became inactive