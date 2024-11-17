Juventus is gearing up for an active January transfer window, driven by the urgent need to address injuries to key defensive players. With Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer sidelined, the Bianconeri are short on experienced options at the back, increasing the pressure to reinforce their squad.

The club has been linked with high-profile names such as Milan Skriniar and Jakub Kiwior, both of whom are seen as ideal candidates to stabilize the defence. Skriniar brings extensive experience from his time at Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, while Kiwior, currently at Arsenal, offers versatility and has familiarity with Italian football from his stint at Spezia. Both players would be valuable additions to the Juventus backline.

However, Juventus faces financial constraints that could complicate these potential signings. According to a report from Tuttojuve, the club lacks the budget to make permanent acquisitions during the January window and is likely to focus on loan deals instead. This financial limitation could hinder their ability to secure players like Skriniar or Kiwior if their respective clubs are unwilling to sanction loan moves and insist on permanent sales.

Despite these challenges, Juventus must prioritise strengthening its defensive options. Failure to do so could leave the team vulnerable during the crucial second half of the season, where maintaining consistency will be key to their Serie A campaign and any aspirations in European competitions. In the meantime, the club will need to rely heavily on the players currently available, hoping they can perform well under difficult circumstances.

Juventus’ ability to navigate the January transfer market creatively and efficiently will likely determine their fortunes for the remainder of the season, particularly in defence, where reinforcements are critically needed.