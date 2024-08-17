Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Leon Goretzka, a player they have long been interested in.

The German midfielder has been one of Europe’s best for several seasons, playing a key role in Bayern Munich’s recent successes.

Previously, Bayern were unwilling to sell him, but their new manager, Vincent Kompany, has now made him available for transfer.

Kompany informed Goretzka that he is not part of his current tactical plans and advised him to find a new club if he wants regular playing time.

With Bayern’s midfield packed with talent, competition for game time is intense, limiting Goretzka’s opportunities on the pitch.

This presents a golden opportunity for Juve to sign one of Europe’s top midfielders. However, the Bianconeri believe his availability has come too late.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are focused on signing Teun Koopmeiners and can no longer consider the German.

Koopmeiners’ arrival will complete their midfield, leaving no room for Goretzka.

Juve FC Says

Goretzka will be a fine addition to our squad, but the midfielder became available when we signed other top players for that role.

We cannot have too many options in any role because that will affec the balance of the team.