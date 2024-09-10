This summer, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was ultra-proficient in offloading the deadwood.

The former Napoli sporting director managed to find new a solution for every player that was deemed surplus to requirements by Thiago Motta.

However, his only “miss” was failing to sell Arthur Melo – at least for now.

With the Turkish transfer market remaining open until September 13th, there remains a shred of hope as portrayed by Filip Kostic’s recent loan move to Fenerbahce.

Nevertheless, a concrete track that leads the Brazilian midfielder to Anatolia has yet to appear.

Therefore, Juventus are slowly but surely beginning to resign to defeat on this front. So according to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri will soon bring Arthur back to the fold.

The 28-year-old has been training with his teammates in the athletic part of the sessions, but has been left out of the technical bits.

But in the coming days, he is expected to train regularly alongside his teammates.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Juventus feel that this solution might help them rid themselves of the former Barcelona man in January.

Arthur might even get a few minutes on the pitch and perhaps more in case of an injury crisis.

The Bianconeri believe that keeping the midfielder active could help them attract new suitors in January. After all, clubs are more likely to pursue a player they’ve recently seen on the pitch than one who’s been on the shelf for several months.

Arthur spent the previous campaign on loan at Fiorentina. But despite showing encouraging signs, the Viola opted against keeping him on a permanent basis for financial reasons.