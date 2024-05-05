Arthur Melo is spending his current campaign on loan at Fiorentina, but Juventus won’t find it easy to sell him in the summer.

The Bianconeri signed the Brazilian in 2020 from Barcelona in a controversial swap that saw Miralem Pjanic move in the opposite direction.

The 27-year-old endured two underwhelming campaigns in Turin, and things only went south after joining Liverpool on loan last season.

The midfielder made the move to Fiorentina last summer and has fortunately managed to put his career back on track, cementing himself as an important player in Vincenzo Italiano’s tactical setup.

But despite his improved displays this term, the Viola might opt against maintaining his services on a permanent basis.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Fiorentina consider their option to buy Arthur (set at 20 million euros) too high, so they’re unlikely to exercise it.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will seek alternative options. However, the player’s relatively high salary could be an obstacle. The Turin-based giants currently contribute to his wages.

So it remains to be seen how Juventus will solve this issue without registering a capital loss on a player they reportedly signed for a whopping 80 million euros. The Brazilian midfielder’s contract with the Bianconeri is valid until June 2026.

This season, Arthur has contributed with four goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.