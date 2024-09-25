Juventus is one of the clubs interested in bringing Takehiro Tomiyasu from Arsenal back to Serie A.

Since he left the Italian top flight for Arsenal, the top clubs in Serie A have been keen to bring him back.

It seems they feel like they missed out on signing him when he made the move abroad and they want to correct that problem.

Tomiyasu is facing serious competition for game time at Arsenal and has been struggling with injuries, which have not been helpful in making him play many games.

Arsenal keeps signing defenders, making it tough for Tomiyasu to get as much game time as he would like.

Juve has seriously improved its squad this term, but Tomi remains on their radar. A report on Tuttojuve reveals that he remains one of their main targets.

However, Juve will struggle to sign him because they may not find it easy to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

While they would love to sign him on loan, Arsenal wants to sell him outright for 20m euros. Juve does not think that makes sense, especially because of his fitness record.

Juve FC Says

Tomiyasu is a fine defender, but his injury problems should be a cause for concern for us.