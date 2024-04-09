Juventus is eyeing potential acquisitions from Atalanta at the end of this season, with at least two players currently on their radar.

Atalanta has established itself as a haven for some of Serie A’s top talents under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, known for their attractive style of play.

Among the players catching Juventus’ attention, Teun Koopmeiners stands out as one of the most impressive targets for the Bianconeri.

However, Koopmeiners isn’t the sole midfielder drawing interest from the Turin-based club. According to a report from Tuttojuve, they also admire Ederson, who has already made a significant impact on Atalanta and continues to show improvement with each game.

Juventus is impressed by Ederson’s performances and sees him as a potential addition to their squad for the upcoming season.

Despite their interest, Juventus faces stiff competition for Ederson’s signature, as several top clubs are also vying for his services. According to the same report, Arsenal, Barcelona, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, Milan, and Atletico Madrid are all interested in signing him.

This intense competition is expected to drive up Ederson’s price, potentially making him too expensive for Juventus to acquire.

Juve FC Says

Considering the calibre of clubs looking to sign Ederson, he is clearly a top talent, and it hurts that we might not sign him.